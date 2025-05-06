Emirates To Launch Daily Dubai-Hangzhou Flights

Dubai: Emirates is set to launch a daily non-stop service between Dubai and Hangzhou from 30 July. The airline's latest expansion into Hangzhou makes the city its fifth gateway into the Chinese mainland after Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

The new service will operate with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER, with a total capacity of 2,478 weekly seats. Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER will offer travellers 8 First Class suites, 42 angle-flat Business Class seats and 304 ergonomically designed Economy Class seats.







The new flights are optimally timed to connect travellers to 38 destinations in Europe, 22 in Africa, 11 in the Middle East as well as Brazil and Argentina, offering convenient two-way connections to key cities including Istanbul, Barcelona, Cairo and Johannesburg.

The capital of Zhejiang Province, Hangzhou, is rapidly growing to become a global hub for innovation, e-commerce, and technological advancements. Home to Alibaba Group, the city is a driving force in China's digital economy. With its extensive network and state-of-the-art facilities, Emirates SkyCargo will further strengthen economic and trade ties between China and the UAE, while reinforcing Hangzhou's role as a major cargo hub and cross-border e-commerce gateway.

From 30 July, Emirates will operate 49 weekly flights to the Chinese mainland, including double daily services to Beijing and Shanghai, daily flights to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, and the new daily service to Hangzhou.

