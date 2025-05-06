Akasa Adds Another Boeing 737 MAX

Dhaka: Akasa Air announced on Monday (May 5) the addition of its 28th aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, delivered less than 3 years after the airline began operations.

The aircraft, registered as VT-YBE, completed its delivery flight from Seattle to Bengaluru with stopovers in Iceland and Kuwait, arriving at Kempegowda International Airport on May 1, 2025.

The latest addition to the fleet aligns with the airline's strategic roadmap to develop a comprehensive air network in India and globally, said Akasa in a press release.

Akasa placed an of of 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in three tranches of 72, 4 and 150 aircraft between November 2021 and January 2024. With 28 aircraft already in its fleet and 198 more set to join over the next seven years, Akasa Air is building one of the "youngest and most efficient fleets in the world."

While between June-December 2022, the airline inducted 14 planes in the fleet and another 8 in 2023, the number of deliveries came down drastically to just 4 planes last year, owing to supply-chain issues.

-B