Mavcom Reports Malaysian Airlines Failed To Meet International Punctuality Goal In March

Dhaka: Most Malaysian airlines failed to meet the 85% on-time performance (OTP) benchmark for international departures in March, with Firefly emerging as the sole exception, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

OTP, which measures flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled time, is a key performance metric enforced by Mavcom. Airlines are also required to maintain monthly cancellation rates below 20%. Failure to comply may affect the renewal or approval of air traffic rights (ATRs), which are mandatory for scheduled flights involving Malaysian destinations.

Among international operators, AirAsia X had the lowest OTP at 79%, trailed by Batik Air (80.3%) and AirAsia (83.4%). Malaysia Airlines narrowly missed the target with 83.7%, while Firefly topped the list at 87.8%, maintaining its punctuality streak for a sixth consecutive month.

Domestically, performance was mixed. AirAsia recorded an OTP of 80.4%, falling short of the target. In contrast, AirAsia X (87.5%), Batik Air (87.2%), and MASwings (85.7%) all surpassed the 85% benchmark. Overall, March saw improved domestic punctuality compared to February.

Non-compliance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016 (MACPC) and the Airports Quality of Service (QoS) standards could result in penalties. To date, Mavcom has imposed fines totaling MYR 4.85 million on AirAsia, AirAsia X, and Batik Air for breaching consumer protection rules. Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd was also fined MYR 4.1 million for QoS violations.

To enhance transparency, Mavcom has launched a revamped airline and airport performance dashboard. The platform features detailed metrics on punctuality, cancellations, and airport service quality across major airports, including KLIA Terminals 1 and 2, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, and others.

V