Zelensky Not Trump 'Won' The US-Ukraine Minerals Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) Last week, the Trump administration signed a deal with Ukraine that gives it privileged access to Ukraine's natural resources.

Some news outlets described the deal as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky“caving” to US President Donald Trump's demands. But we see the agreement as the result of clever bargaining on the part of Ukraine's wartime president.

So, what does the deal mean for Ukraine? And will this help strengthen America's mineral supply chains?

Ukraine is home to 5% of the world's critical mineral wealth, including 22 of the 34 minerals identified by the European Union as vital for defense, construction and high-tech manufacturing.

However, there's a big difference between resources (what's in the ground) and reserves (what can be commercially exploited). Ukraine's proven mineral reserves are limited. Further, Ukraine has an estimated mineral wealth of around US$14.8 trillion , but more than half of this is in territories currently occupied by Russia.

American support for overseas conflict is usually about securing US economic interests - often in the form of resource exploitation. From the Middle East to Asia , US interventions abroad have enabled access for American firms to other countries' oil, gas and minerals.

But the first iteration of the Ukraine mineral deal, which Zelensky rejected in February , had been an especially brazen resource grab by Trump's government. It required Ukraine to cede sovereignty over its land and resources to one country (the US), in order to defend itself from attacks by another (Russia).