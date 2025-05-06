Thoughts On Sinofuturism

MENAFN - Asia Times) Most discussions that I see about China these days are about US-China competition , or the question of whether China's economy will reign supreme (my answer: Probably, yes, because it's really big ). But there's another strain of discourse that's kind of interesting, which is whether China is the“Country of the Future” in terms of technology and urbanism.

In my experience, these discussions are usually pretty vague and confused, jumping back and forth between architecture, transportation, consumer technology, production technology, art, pop culture, soft power, urban design, and a bunch of other topics. That doesn't mean I think the topic is worthless; vague and confused discussions can be fun ! But I thought I'd try to think about Sinofuturism a little more systematically.

As far as I can tell, the recent burst of Sinofuturism seems to come from four main sources:



China's new high-tech industrial model

The legacy of China's real estate boom

A charm offensive by China The election of Donald Trump

In the early 2020s, the economic model that had sustained Chinese economic growth since 2008 basically collapsed. This model was based on massive real estate investment - the biggest development boom in the history of the world. Real estate sales funded local governments, so local governments basically approved and supported any and all development that would increase the value of land.

Meanwhile, the Chinese central government encouraged banks to lend to developers as a way of sustaining the macroeconomy through a series of shocks. This predictably led to an eventual financial bubble and crash when the loans used to finance this incredible development boom outran the ability of real estate to generate economic returns. There was a big bust in 2021-23, and growth slowed down .

China's leadership responded to this slowdown by going all-in on high-tech manufacturing . At Xi Jinping's behest, the country's banks poured untold amounts of money into sectors like autos, semiconductors, machine tools, robots, electronics, batteries, aircraft, and all kinds of other stuff.

The government supported the boom with subsidies as well, though I think we often tend to overemphasize its role relative to the private initiative of companies like BYD, Xiaomi, and DJI. That lending boom has since cooled off a bit, but it was enormous during 2021-23, and industrial loans continue to grow at a fairly rapid clip:

Source: Bloomberg via Noahopinion

All that lending fueled a wave of investment in the“technologies of the future.” Many of those were production technologies - the machine tools and robots in the highly automated Chinese factories that you can see in videos like this one:

And some are consumption technologies, like the high-speed rail network that's bigger than all the networks in the rest of the world combined:

This tech boom won't be enough to return the country to pre-Covid levels of growth.1 But it has transformed Chinese cities, filling them with futuristic stuff like delivery drones , drone shows , delivery robots , air taxis , high-speed trains, face-recognition payment systems, electric cars with fancy screens inside, skyscraper-building machines , and so on.

China's lax regulatory climate - partly a result of cozy relations between local government and corporations, partly an intentional result of the central government's high-tech push - has made the rollouts of these technologies faster and more widespread than in developed countries, where things like noise complaints and safety concerns predominate.

The electronics manufacturing boom (which actually predates the more recent high-tech push) has also resulted in a glut of cheap LEDs, which many Chinese developers have plastered all over their high-rise buildings and malls.

This might be partly cultural and aesthetic, but it's largely an attempt by cities and companies to advertise themselves to businesses and consumers both at home and overseas. Videos of these“cyberpunk” nighttime cityscapes have proliferated across the internet:

The second big reason for the boom in Sinofuturism is a government charm offensive.

A number of aggressive Chinese actions in the late 2010s and early 2020s - the claiming of the South China Sea and pieces of Indian territory, the crushing of Hong Kong , the rise of “wolf warrior” diplomats , China's soft support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine - led to a rise in negative perceptions of China throughout the world, in both developed and developing countries. This probably contributed to a massive exodus of foreign capital from the country, as multinational corporations scrambled to diversify and de-risk themselves.

China's government has responded with a series of“charm offensives” to increase the country's“soft power” around the world. Part of the message is that China is a positive force in the global economy, promoting free trade , fighting climate change, spreading high technology, and offering infrastructure investment to developing nations. And part of the message is that China is the country of the future - a technological and economic powerhouse whose rise is inevitable and should be admired rather than resisted.

This charm offensive is now getting a boost from a flood of pro-China content by Western influencers. Fewer foreigners are living in China , and the number of tourists visiting the country has returned to near its pre-pandemic level .

Yet there has been a massive proliferation of videos, mostly by foreigners, saying“I visited China, and it wasn't what I expected at all!”, or“I visited China, and America is COOKED!” Here are a couple of examples:

The most famous of these, by far, is the recent series of videos by the popular internet personality Darren Watkins, better known as iShowSpeed:

An obvious question is whether these folks are getting paid by the Chinese government to make videos that support a Sinofuturist narrative. In fact, some are, especially the ones made by Western expats living in China. The New York Times reported on this phenomenon back in 2021:

In addition, it's possible that China is using its control of the TikTok algorithm to promote videos like this - or, more likely, that would-be influencers hoping to go viral simply think TikTok will promote them if they spout a bunch of wide-eyed Sinofuturism.

But government propaganda is highly unlikely to explain all , or even most, of the boom in Sinofuturist videos.2 It's likely that these videos are just a meme, much like travel to Japan became a meme in the 2010s.

China's big tech push helps the meme, since all those futuristic cars and robots and drones give foreigners more to fawn over. But the sudden perception of China as the“country of the future” probably owes even more to the property and infrastructure booms that just ended.