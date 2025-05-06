Mock Rescue Operation Held In Dal Lake

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Police, in collaboration with the Tourist Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), on Monday conducted a large-scale mock drill in Dal Lake aimed at enhancing emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
A police spokesperson, in a statement said the joint teams simulated real-time rescue operations for scenarios such as boat capsizing and drowning. The drill focused on improving coordination and the effective execution of rescue protocols in line with safety guidelines.
The teams were equipped with necessary gear and resources. The SDRF also contributed to capacity building and logistical readiness to deal with future contingencies, the statement added.
Senior officers, including SSP Enforcement, SP Zone East Srinagar, SP Headquarters Srinagar, DySP Headquarters Srinagar, and DySP SDRF, were present to oversee the exercise.
The police said the mock drill reflects the department's ongoing commitment to public safety and operational readiness in high-risk zones like Dal Lake, the statement said.
