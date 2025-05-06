JMC Raids Warehouse In Jammu, Seizes 40 Metric Tonnes Of Polythene

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu Municipal Corporation has seized about 40 metric tonnes of polythene from a warehouse here as part of a crackdown on storage and distribution of banned materials, an official said on Tuesday.
JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, who led the operation in Rajiv Nagar area of Narwal on Monday night, said the seized polythene appears to be single-use plastic, which is banned in the Union Territory.
He said investigations are underway to identify those involved in the storage and intended distribution of the polythene.
“The material will be sent to the Pollution Control Committee for laboratory analysis to confirm its composition. By appearance, it seems to be single-use polythene, but we will wait for lab results to confirm,” Yadav said.
He said individuals present at the warehouse fled the scene upon seeing the JMC team.
Read Also
HC Seeks Status Report On Polythene Bags Ban In J&K
Officials said a truck fully loaded with polythene was found parked at the warehouse, alongside a substantial quantity of polythene stored inside the premises.
The team also uncovered a large stock of gutka packets during the raid
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06052025000215011059ID1109512429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment