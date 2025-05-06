JMC Raids Warehouse In Jammu, Seizes 40 Metric Tonnes Of Polythene

JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav, who led the operation in Rajiv Nagar area of Narwal on Monday night, said the seized polythene appears to be single-use plastic, which is banned in the Union Territory.

He said investigations are underway to identify those involved in the storage and intended distribution of the polythene.

“The material will be sent to the Pollution Control Committee for laboratory analysis to confirm its composition. By appearance, it seems to be single-use polythene, but we will wait for lab results to confirm,” Yadav said.

He said individuals present at the warehouse fled the scene upon seeing the JMC team.

Officials said a truck fully loaded with polythene was found parked at the warehouse, alongside a substantial quantity of polythene stored inside the premises.

The team also uncovered a large stock of gutka packets during the raid

