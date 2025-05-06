Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPDCL Employee Arrested For Taking Rs 4000 Bribe In Central Kashmir's Budgam

2025-05-06 06:12:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The anti-corruption branch of CBI Srinagar nabbed an employee of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) in Magam area of Beerwah, Budgam today while demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant.

An official said that the employee, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4000 bribe.

He said the complainant had filed a written a complaint alleging that the employee concerned was demanding bribe from him for facilitating power connection to his poultry farm.

“Upon receiving the complaint, ACB Srinagar verified it and laid a trap to apprehended the employee red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 4000. A case FIR No. 3 of 2025 u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 has been registered against him,” he said as per news agency KNO.

