KPDCL Employee Arrested For Taking Rs 4000 Bribe In Central Kashmir's Budgam

An official said that the employee, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4000 bribe.

He said the complainant had filed a written a complaint alleging that the employee concerned was demanding bribe from him for facilitating power connection to his poultry farm.

“Upon receiving the complaint, ACB Srinagar verified it and laid a trap to apprehended the employee red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 4000. A case FIR No. 3 of 2025 u/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 has been registered against him,” he said as per news agency KNO.

