Ganja Holds Event Dedicated To Composer Mammadagha Umudov

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted an evening of the author's work dedicated to Honored Artist, Professor, composer Mammadagha Umudov under the symbolic title "Garabagh is Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

The event took place with the assistance of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The evening united music lovers and admirers of the master's work, creating an atmosphere of high spirituality and patriotic upsurge.

The author of the idea of ​​the event, Honored Educator, senior lecturer and leading accompanist of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Svetlana Ahmadova and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Head of the Department of Ethnomusicology, Professor Zhala Gulamova made speeches, highly appreciating the composer's contribution to the development of national musical art and the ideological power of his works.

Mammadagha Umudov, answering questions from guests and participants of the evening, shared memories of his creative path, spoke about the creation of his iconic works "Qarabağ Azərbaycandır", "İncinin arzuları", "Qələbəyə doğru" əsərlərindən, "Prelüdlər", opening the curtain of his inspiration to the listeners.

The composer's works were performed that evening by laureates of republican and international competitions, accompanists of the Department of Folk Instruments of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory - Rena Imanova (piano), Aysel Shahbazli, magister Samir Asadli (tar), as well as a student of the Republican Arts Gymnasium under the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Jalala Ismayilzade (cello).

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.