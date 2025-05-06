Drone Attack In Odesa Region Leaves One Dead, One Wounded School And Houses Damaged
This was reported in Telegram by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of an enemy attack in Odesa district, a 29-year-old local resident died - the man suffered fatal thermal burns due to damage to a power line,” the report says.
Another victim, a 19-year-old man, was hospitalized with combustion product poisoning.
Private residential buildings, outbuildings, an educational institution, warehouses of a private enterprise, and cars were damaged.Read also: One killed, seven injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
According to the mayor of Chornomorsk, Vasyl Huliayev , the shelling destroyed a house where two people with first-group disabilities lived. At the time of the attack, their relatives took them to a shelter.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked Odesa region with attack UAVs , damaging a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, causing fires and one death.
