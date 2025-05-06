Ukrainian Forces Down 54 Russian Uavs, Another 70 Disappear From Radar
The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Since 21:30, May 5, Russian forces have launched 136 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from various locations, including Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, and Prymorsk (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region).
Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups effectively repelled the attacks.Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,430 in past day
As of 10:30 on Tuesday, May 6, 54 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs had been confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, southern, and central Ukraine.
In addition, 70 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.
The enemy attacks affected the Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
One enemy UAV remains active in Ukrainian airspace, with combat operations currently underway.
As Ukrinform reported, in the early hours of May 6, Russia launched a massive UAV strike on Kharkiv. Hits and falling drone debris were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi districts. Four people were injured. Fires have broken out.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force
