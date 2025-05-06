Ukrainian Forces Down 54 Russian Uavs, Another 70 Disappear From Radar

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 54 Russian drones, while 70 enemy UAVs vanished from radar.

Ukrinform reports.

Since 21:30, May 5, Russian forces have launched 136 attack UAVs and other types of decoy drones from various locations, including Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, and Prymorsk (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region).

Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups effectively repelled the attacks.

As of 10:30 on Tuesday, May 6, 54 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs had been confirmed destroyed across eastern, northern, southern, and central Ukraine.

In addition, 70 enemy decoy drones vanished from radar without causing any negative consequences.

The enemy attacks affected the Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

One enemy UAV remains active in Ukrainian airspace, with combat operations currently underway.

As Ukrinform reported, in the early hours of May 6, Russia launched a massive UAV strike on Kharkiv. Hits and falling drone debris were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Industrialnyi districts. Four people were injured. Fires have broken out.

