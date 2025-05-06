Rain Expected In Upper KP As Skies Remain Partly Cloudy: Met Office
Rainfall was recorded in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours, with Chirat receiving the highest at 43 mm. Other recorded rainfalls included 6 mm in Dera Ismail Khan, and 3 mm each in Malam Jabba, Kakul, and Bajaur.
According to the Met Office, minimum temperature in Peshawar was recorded at 20°C, with the maximum expected to reach up to 36°C. The lowest temperatures in the province were noted in Kalam and Malam Jabba at 9°C.
