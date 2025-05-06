Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rain Expected In Upper KP As Skies Remain Partly Cloudy: Met Office


2025-05-06 06:10:00
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with chances of thunder and rain over the next 24 hours in several upper districts including Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, and Abbottabad.

Rainfall was recorded in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours, with Chirat receiving the highest at 43 mm. Other recorded rainfalls included 6 mm in Dera Ismail Khan, and 3 mm each in Malam Jabba, Kakul, and Bajaur.

According to the Met Office, minimum temperature in Peshawar was recorded at 20°C, with the maximum expected to reach up to 36°C. The lowest temperatures in the province were noted in Kalam and Malam Jabba at 9°C.

