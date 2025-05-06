403
Dozens Of German Organizations Oppose New Government's Immigration Policy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 6 (KUNA) -- Dozens of German organizations and initiatives expressed on Tuesday their strong opposition to the immigration policy announced by the new German government, calling for amendment.
This came in an appeal titled "Call for a Responsible Migration Policy" distributed by 293 organizations and initiatives, some of which specialize in addressing refugee problems and others concerned with humanitarian and union work.
The appeal, distributed by the organizations to journalists, stated that the electoral campaign that preceded the last elections on February 23 was characterized by a tense atmosphere and was primarily directed against refugees and migrants.
According to the appeal, the atmosphere of exclusion that characterizes the debate on immigration will only benefit those it describes as "enemies of democracy," a reference to the far right, which continues to incite violence against immigrants and refugees.
It noted that neither refugees nor immigrants are responsible for the division and polarization that German society is suffering from, but rather the policies adopted to address the immigration and asylum crisis, which has become one of the most important issues preoccupying the public opinion in Germany.
The initiative comes on the day the German National Parliament (Bundestag) is set to approve the new German government led by Friedrich Merz, and after statements made by the appointed German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, in which he said that his government would begin immediately today to conduct inspections and monitoring operations on the German borders and to turn back refugees from the border.
The appeal was signed by well-known German organizations such as the German Trade Union Confederation, the German Equality Association, the Caritas charity, Bread for the World, and other organizations and initiatives. (end)
