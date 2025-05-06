Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatari PM, Pakistani Interior Min. Discuss Issues Of Joint Interest

Qatari PM, Pakistani Interior Min. Discuss Issues Of Joint Interest


2025-05-06 06:06:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 6 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman met on Tuesday with Pakistani Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
According to the Qatari News Agency (QNA), both sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, along with several issues of joint interest. (end)
sss


MENAFN06052025000071011013ID1109512373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search