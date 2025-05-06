Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media: French Pres. To Meet Syrian Counterpart Al-Sharaa In Paris Wed.


2025-05-06 06:06:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 6 (KUNA) -- President Emmanuel Macron will meet on tomorrow, Wednesday, with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Paris, said a media source on Tuesday.
According to BFM TV, citing sources in the Elysee, Macron said that the meeting would reflect his country's desire to support a new, free, and stabilized Syria, which respects all of its social components.
This is Al-Sharaa's first visit to Europe since taking over authority after the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime back in December. (end)
