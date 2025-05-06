403
Germany: Conservative Merz Fails To Win Absolute Majority For Chancellor Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 6 (KUNA) -- Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz failed on Tuesday to secure the absolute majority in the Bundestag federal parliament needed to be appointed Germany's next chancellor, despite his party's victory in the early elections held on February 23.
Bundestag President Julia Klockner announced that Merz received 310 votes - six short of the 316 required for an outright win.
The new CDU-Social Democratic Party (SPD) coalition holds 328 seats, suggesting that some coalition members withheld support, raising concerns about internal trust within the two parties' parliamentary groups.
This marks the first time in German history that a chancellor candidate has failed a parliamentary vote after their party won the federal election.
According to Article 63 of the German Basic Law, the Bundestag now has 14 days to elect a chancellor by a simple majority. If that happens, the federal president can either appoint the candidate or call for new elections within seven days.
The CDU had won the recent election and opted to form a coalition with the SPD. (end)
