Qatar National Arabian Horse Show For Individual Owners Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Areeb Al Nasser (pictured), owned by Rashid Faraj KA Al Marri, was crowned with the gold medal as champion in the Senior Stallions Championship class on the final day of the 13th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show for Individual Owners which concluded at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena on Sunday. Admiraal of Al Amer Stud claimed silver while Arkan Al Sraiya of Al Sraiya Stud won bronze. The Senior Mares Championship gold went to the champion Berlanty Al Mai of Al Amer Stud. The silver was clinched by Alkaydah Al Sraiya of Al Sraiya Stud while DA Magic Moment, owned by Nasser Mohammed MA Al Hajri, won the bronze.