ADAMA's Novel Active Ingredient Gilboatm Introduces A New Mode Of Action For Cereal Crops

A Breakthrough in Fungicide Innovation to Strengthen Resistance Management for Farmers in Europe

BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE: 000553), a leading global crop protection company, announced today that its novel Active Ingredient GilboaTM has been classified as having a unique mode of action for cereal crops by the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC).

Gilboa's mode of action targets nucleic acid metabolism within Group 32, a biochemical pathway that has never been utilized by fungicides for cereals, making it a significant breakthrough in the industry. This innovation provides valuable protection against key diseases in cereals and oilseed rape, including Septoria and Sclerotinia, offering European farmers a powerful tool for resistance management.

"Gilboa represents a major step forward in fungicide innovation, providing growers with an entirely new way to combat fungal pathogens in cereals," said Florian Wagner, EVP Portfolio and Innovation at ADAMA . "It's novel mode of action, along with its compatibility with existing fungicides, makes it a vital addition to disease management strategies."

Fungal diseases such as Septoria have developed increasing resistance to existing chemistries over time, reducing the effectiveness of existing solutions. Gilboa's novel mode of action offers farmers a much-needed alternative, helping them protect yields and secure their crops against evolving threats.

"Gilboa is a game-changer for European farmers, offering a breakthrough in sustainable disease control," said Alex Mills, Head of Global Fungicides at ADAMA . "It's novel mode of action, targeting nucleic acid metabolism, provides much-needed diversity in fungicide options, which is critical as recent major launches in Cereal Fungicides are mainly following the same modes of action i.e. QoI's and SDHI's. By expanding the available tools for farmers, Gilboa helps ensure long-term, reliable disease control while reducing the risk of resistance development. This innovation empowers farmers with more effective, long-term strategies to protect their crops and secure their yields."

Gilboa is the trade name for flumetylsulforim, an imino-tosyl-pyrimidinone chemistry which has been classified as Group 32 by the FRAC. Since its early development, ADAMA has conducted a significant number of trials, consistently delivering outstanding results.

In wheat Septoria trials, a significant percentage showed superior performance compared to existing solutions. Additionally, Gilboa provided extended disease control, with a lasting effect of up to 35 days after the final application. Trials also revealed that more than 70% of the flag leaf area remained green for a longer period after the last treatment, contributing to higher yields.

Gilboa was submitted for registration in 2023 and is expected to receive approval in Great Britain in 2027 and in the EU in 2029, with further registrations planned for additional territories. Field events will take place in the UK during June 2025, enabling customers to witness Gilboa's technical performance firsthand.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in over 100 countries globally. For more information, visit us at .

ADAMA Contact:

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

