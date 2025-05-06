Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$ 661,705
|
|
$ 636,839
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
276,745
|
|
261,786
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
174,881
|
|
174,536
|
Research and development expenses
|
46,622
|
|
44,595
|
Purchased intangibles amortization
|
11,712
|
|
11,834
|
Litigation provision
|
-
|
|
10,242
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
151,745
|
|
133,846
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
1,524
|
|
2,259
|
Interest expense, net
|
(10,381)
|
|
(21,249)
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
142,888
|
|
114,856
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
21,507
|
|
12,660
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 121,381
|
|
$ 102,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per basic common share
|
$ 2.04
|
|
$ 1.73
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of basic common shares
|
59,439
|
|
59,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per diluted common share
|
$ 2.03
|
|
$ 1.72
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents
|
59,711
|
|
59,431
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets
|
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Percent
|
|
Impact of
|
|
Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
Change
|
|
Currency
|
|
Growth Rate (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waters
|
|
|
$
|
587,297
|
|
$
|
561,899
|
|
5 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
8 %
|
TA
|
|
|
|
|
74,408
|
|
|
74,940
|
|
(1 %)
|
|
(1 %)
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
661,705
|
|
$
|
636,839
|
|
4 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Instruments
|
|
|
$
|
262,893
|
|
$
|
241,944
|
|
9 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
11 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
|
|
|
261,175
|
|
|
260,688
|
|
0 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
3 %
|
Chemistry
|
|
|
|
137,637
|
|
|
134,207
|
|
3 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
5 %
|
Total Recurring
|
|
|
|
398,812
|
|
|
394,895
|
|
1 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
661,705
|
|
$
|
636,839
|
|
4 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia
|
|
|
|
$
|
220,776
|
|
$
|
207,559
|
|
6 %
|
|
(6 %)
|
|
13 %
|
Americas
|
|
|
|
255,537
|
|
|
241,171
|
|
6 %
|
|
0 %
|
|
6 %
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
185,392
|
|
|
188,109
|
|
(1 %)
|
|
(2 %)
|
|
1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
661,705
|
|
$
|
636,839
|
|
4 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES - MARKETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceutical
|
|
|
$
|
391,051
|
|
$
|
374,207
|
|
5 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
8 %
|
Industrial
|
|
|
|
203,365
|
|
|
195,334
|
|
4 %
|
|
(2 %)
|
|
6 %
|
Academic & Government
|
|
|
67,289
|
|
|
67,298
|
|
0 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
$
|
661,705
|
|
$
|
636,839
|
|
4 %
|
|
(3 %)
|
|
7 %
|
____________________________________
|
(a)
|
The Company believes that referring to comparable constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials
|
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling &
|
|
|
Research &
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
before
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative
|
|
|
Development
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Net
|
|
|
Earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses (a)
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Percentage
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
per Share
|
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
$
|
186,593
|
|
$
|
46,622
|
|
$
|
151,745
|
|
|
22.9 %
|
|
$
|
1,524
|
|
$
|
142,888
|
|
$
|
21,507
|
|
$
|
121,381
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
|
|
|
(11,712)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,712
|
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,712
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
8,880
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
|
|
|
(598)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
598
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs (f)
|
|
|
(2,295)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Retention bonus obligation (e)
|
|
|
(1,909)
|
|
|
(636)
|
|
|
2,545
|
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,545
|
|
|
611
|
|
|
1,934
|
|
|
0.03
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
170,079
|
|
$
|
45,986
|
|
$
|
168,895
|
|
|
25.5 %
|
|
$
|
1,524
|
|
$
|
160,038
|
|
$
|
25,645
|
|
$
|
134,393
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
$
|
196,612
|
|
$
|
44,595
|
|
$
|
133,846
|
|
|
21.0 %
|
|
$
|
2,259
|
|
$
|
114,856
|
|
$
|
12,660
|
|
$
|
102,196
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization (b)
|
|
|
(11,834)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,834
|
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,834
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
9,002
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
Litigation provision (c)
|
|
|
(10,242)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,242
|
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,242
|
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
7,784
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)
|
|
|
(8,347)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,347
|
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,347
|
|
|
2,055
|
|
|
6,292
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Retention bonus obligation (e)
|
|
|
(5,725)
|
|
|
(1,909)
|
|
|
7,634
|
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,634
|
|
|
1,832
|
|
|
5,802
|
|
|
0.10
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
160,464
|
|
$
|
42,686
|
|
$
|
171,903
|
|
|
27.0 %
|
|
$
|
2,259
|
|
$
|
152,913
|
|
$
|
21,837
|
|
$
|
131,076
|
|
$
|
2.21
|
____________________________________
|
(a)
|
Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization and litigation provisions and settlements.
|
(b)
|
The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time.
|
(c)
|
Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly.
|
(d)
|
Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company.
|
(e)
|
In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company started to recognize a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.
|
(f)
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs represent costs related to the Company's initiative to transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a new global ERP solution with a cloud-based infrastructure. These costs, which do not represent normal or future ongoing business expenses, are one-time, non-recurring costs related to the establishment of our new global ERP solution that were determined to be non-capitalizable in accordance with accounting standards.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$ 382,872
|
|
$ 325,355
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
713,278
|
|
733,365
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
511,499
|
|
477,261
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
643,260
|
|
651,200
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
560,754
|
|
567,906
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
1,300,020
|
|
1,295,720
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
479,893
|
|
502,988
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$ 4,591,576
|
|
$ 4,553,795
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable and debt
|
|
|
$ 1,456,727
|
|
$ 1,626,488
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,172,452
|
|
1,098,800
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,629,179
|
|
2,725,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
1,962,397
|
|
1,828,507
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 4,591,576
|
|
$ 4,553,795
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024
|
(In thousands and unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 29, 2025
|
|
March 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 121,381
|
|
$ 102,196
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
12,878
|
|
10,913
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
49,369
|
|
48,514
|
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net
|
75,925
|
|
101,247
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
259,553
|
|
262,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant, equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and software capitalization
|
(25,742)
|
|
(28,655)
|
|
Investments in unaffiliated companies
|
(506)
|
|
(1,064)
|
|
Net change in investments
|
-
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(26,248)
|
|
(29,744)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in debt
|
(170,000)
|
|
(300,000)
|
|
Proceeds from stock plans
|
8,246
|
|
13,932
|
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
(13,934)
|
|
(13,089)
|
|
Other cash flow from financing activities, net
|
2,441
|
|
6,981
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(173,247)
|
|
(292,176)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,541)
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
57,517
|
|
(57,786)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
325,355
|
|
395,076
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 382,872
|
|
$ 337,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP
|
$ 259,553
|
|
$ 262,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant, equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and software capitalization
|
(25,742)
|
|
(28,655)
|
|
|
Litigation settlements received, net
|
-
|
|
(375)
|
Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
$ 233,811
|
|
$ 233,840
|
____________________________________
|
(a)
|
The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.
|
Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
|
June 28, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Projected Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant currency sales growth rate (a)
|
5.0 %
|
-
|
7.0 %
|
|
5.0 %
|
-
|
7.0 %
|
Currency translation impact
|
(1.0 %)
|
-
|
(1.0 %)
|
|
(1.0 %)
|
-
|
(1.0 %)
|
Sales growth rate as reported
|
4.0 %
|
-
|
6.0 %
|
|
4.0 %
|
-
|
6.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
$ 11.88
|
-
|
$ 12.18
|
|
$ 2.66
|
-
|
$ 2.76
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased intangibles amortization
|
$ 0.60
|
-
|
$ 0.60
|
|
$ 0.15
|
-
|
$ 0.15
|
|
ERP implementation and transformation costs
|
$ 0.22
|
-
|
$ 0.22
|
|
$ 0.05
|
-
|
$ 0.05
|
|
Retention bonus obligation
|
$ 0.05
|
-
|
$ 0.05
|
|
$ 0.02
|
-
|
$ 0.02
|
Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
|
$ 12.75
|
-
|
$ 13.05
|
|
$ 2.88
|
-
|
$ 2.98
|
____________________________________
|
(a)
|
Constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.
|
|
These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.
Contact: Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations – (508) 482-2429
SOURCE Waters CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment