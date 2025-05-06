TORNADO ALLEY IS MOVING EAST - ARE YOU PREPARED?

OLATHE, Kan., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What has been recognized as "Tornado Alley " – the stretch from South Dakota down to Texas has been shifting. While some reports suggest the move has been to the East of the current corridor, other information, including a report from Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology, indicates the move is more indicative of a widening of the danger area.

This area now includes not only the Midwest, but areas of the Southeast, including Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Western Kentucky where people may not be prepared.

Ohio alone reported 74 tornadoes last year! This expansion necessitates a heightened awareness and improved preparedness strategies in previously less-affected regions.

The truth is a tornado and bad weather can happen anywhere .

So how can you be prepared? How can you protect those under your watch?

This widening of Tornado Alley presents a substantial challenge to public safety. Current tornado warning systems, while crucial, have demonstrably low subscription rates. This means a significant portion of the population in at-risk areas remains unprepared when severe weather strikes.

Not only is a subscription-based system cumbersome; it also requires continued database maintenance. When people provide phone numbers or email addresses, the database of users and numbers need to be maintained to protect the integrity of the system.

Instant Mobile AlertingTM by CAPSOL® is the only non-subscription push notification available on the market. Our patented technology does not require ANY personal information to receive messages and offers unparalleled speed and simplicity, ensuring communities receive critical alerts like tornado warnings immediately.

Chad Howard, E911 IT Manager for Henry County Tennessee says, "The DRMTM app from CAPSOL® has been a major improvement for Henry County. Our First Responders and Citizens get notified faster with Instant Mobile AlertingTM than from the previous E-911 alerting system."

Because no personal information is collected, there is no data to protect or database to maintain, and just as important, no spam calls!

Once connected, notification is immediate. Putting a system in place can be done in a matter of days, not weeks or months. Simply download the app, enter a code and you are connected.

Whether your need is Tornado Warning or other notification, IMATM can provide simplicity, ease of mind and increased life safety.

Be ready before the need arises! Call or email us for more information or a demonstration.

CAPSOL® 913-203-1110 [email protected]

SOURCE CAPSOL, LLC

