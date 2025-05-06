Chinese Chemicals Brands See 18% Growth Despite Overall Market Dip

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New data from Brand Finance highlights shifts in global brand power across chemicals sector amid ongoing volatility- BASF is the most valuable chemicals brand for 11th year running despite market challenges- Wanhua's brand value surges by 40% to become world's fastest-growing chemicals brand- DuPont retains title as world's strongest chemicals brandAccess media downloadsDespite a broader market slowdown, Chinese chemicals brands have seen a notable 18% growth in 2025, according to the Chemicals 50 2025 report from Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. The combined value of the world's top 50 chemicals brands, now standing at USD82.5 billion, registered a 2% decline, largely attributed to the sluggish performance in key Western markets, particularly the US and Germany.For the 11th year running, BASF (brand value up 3% to USD9.5 billion) retains its position as the world's most valuable chemicals brand. This domination underscores BASF's resilience in its industry, despite broader market challenges. Brand Finance's research data reveals that the brand notes strong scores for its 'reputation' across key Asia-Pacific markets, including India, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, in addition to its home market of Germany.SABIC (brand value at USD4.9 billion) remains in second position for the fifth consecutive year. Dow (brand value up 4% to USD4.5 billion), meanwhile, has ascended to third place, overtaking Linde, a testament to its sustained investment in sustainability and technological advancements.Meanwhile, DuPont (brand value up 9% to USD2.0 billion) also retains its title as the world's strongest chemicals brand for the fourth consecutive year, noting a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 82.9/100 and an AAA- brand strength rating. According to Brand Finance's research, DuPont scores strongly for reputation and brand appeal among respondents in Europe and Asia, underscoring its strong consumer recognition and trust, reinforcing its position as a key player in the chemicals sector.China's Wanhua (brand value up 40% to USD2.0 billion) has emerged as the fastest-growing chemicals brand in 2025, propelling the brand to move up seven positions to the 12th rank overall, largely driven by strong financial performance.Chinese brands like Wanhua and Rongsheng Petrochemical (brand value up 6% to USD3.2 billion) have capitalised on strong domestic demand and government-backed initiatives in promoting green chemistry and circular economy practices.Savio D'Souza, Valuation Director at Brand Finance, commented:“While Western chemicals giants continue to dominate for brand strength, Chinese brands are quickly gaining ground in brand value, with seven out of eight Chinese brands rising in brand value and rank in the 2025 Chemicals 50 ranking. Companies like Rongsheng Petrochemical, SABIC, Satellite Chemical, and Wanhua are aligning with national priorities, investing in sustainable technologies, digital transformation, and innovation, to bolster their market positions and enhance their global competitiveness." Media Contacts By combining perceptual data from the Global Brand Equity Monitor with data from its valuation database - the largest brand value database in the world - Brand Finance equips ambitious brand leaders with the data, analytics, and the strategic guidance they need to enhance brand and business value.In addition to calculating brand value, Brand Finance also determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance, compliant with ISO 20671.Brand Finance is a regulated accountancy firm and a committed leader in the standardisation of the brand valuation industry. Brand Finance was the first to be certified by independent auditors as compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671 and has received the official endorsement of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) in the United States.DisclaimerBrand Finance has produced this study with an independent and unbiased analysis. The values derived and opinions presented in this study are based on publicly available information and certain assumptions that Brand Finance used where such data was deficient or unclear. Brand Finance accepts no responsibility and will not be liable if the publicly available information relied upon is subsequently found to be inaccurate. The opinions and financial analysis expressed in the study are not to be construed as providing investment or business advice. Brand Finance does not intend the study to be relied upon for any reason and excludes all liability to any individual, government, or organisation.The data presented in this study form part of Brand Finance's proprietary database, are provided for the benefit of the media, and are not to be used in part or in full for any commercial or technical purpose without written permission from Brand Finance.

