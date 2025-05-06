Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm For The Family Of A Former Welder With Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Florida-Hire Better Lawyers-Get Better Compensation Results

- Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former welder and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for what we believe will be an incredibly informative conversation about financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading law firms for people who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, they have an office in Orlando, and they consistently deliver top compensation results for their clients.

"When it comes to welders and mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer these types of skilled trades workers are incredibly unique because before they could begin work in the mid to early 1980s or before they had to put on gear that contained asbestos. The gear included a welding helmet, apron, vest, or gloves. Before 1983 almost all this type of equipment contained asbestos. So, before the welder started working on machinery or areas where asbestos was present-they were wearing it.

"If your husband or dad in Florida is a former welder and he now has mesothelioma or lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"



The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

