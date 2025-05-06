Gaurav Chopra Returns To TV After 5 Years With 'Pushpa Impossible'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) The cast of Sony SAB's "Pushpa Impossible" has received a new addition. Actor Gaurav Chopra has been roped in to play Professor Rajvir Shastri-a sharp, cynical law professor known for his powerful courtroom presence and fierce advocacy.

In this compelling new chapter, the story takes a dramatic twist with the entry of Professor Rajvir Shastri - a once-celebrated legal prodigy turned bitter and cynical academic. Renowned for his brilliant courtroom arguments and magnetic charm, Rajvir's promising career was destroyed by a scandal that not only tarnished his professional reputation but also fractured his personal life, leaving his marriage and bond with his daughter in ruins.

Haunted by betrayal and regret, he masks his anguish behind a veneer of anger and alcohol, having lost faith in both the legal system and the people around him. However, everything begins to shift when Pushpa enters his life. As the embodiment of unshakable optimism and hope, Pushpa's boundless energy challenges Rajvir's jaded perspective, paving the way for a powerful and emotionally charged dynamic between these two seemingly incompatible souls.

Speaking about his role, Gaurav shared,“When I first read the script, what drew me to Rajvir was his complexity. He's brilliant yet broken, sharp yet cynical, and despite everything, still deeply human. His journey, though painful, feels incredibly real - we all carry scars, some visible, others buried. As an actor, I live for roles that challenge me and demand that I peel off layers and explore human emotion. Rajvir Shastri is all that and more. What makes this experience even more rewarding is working with Karuna Pandey. She brings such natural depth, and honesty to Pushpa - her energy lifts every scene. I'm grateful to the makers for trusting me with such a powerful role and can't wait for the audience to witness this new chapter - it's going to be an emotional ride.”

Gaurav will be returning to television after five years with "Pushpa Impossible" which airs from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM only on Sony SAB.