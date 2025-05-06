403
U.S. Department of Education Freezes Harvard Research Grants
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Education has notified Harvard University that new federal research grants are being put on hold. Education Secretary Linda McMahon conveyed this decision in a letter to Harvard President Alan M. Garber, sharply criticizing the institution for what she termed "disastrous mismanagement."
According to McMahon's letter, “This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek grants from the federal government, since none will be provided."
This action comes amid increasing friction between the Trump administration and prestigious universities concerning various matters, including admissions policies, hiring procedures, curriculum oversight, and responses to pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus.
The Trump administration has already reportedly frozen over $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts involving Harvard.
In response, Harvard has initiated legal action against the administration, asserting that the funding freeze infringes upon the First Amendment and federal law, which prohibits the president from directly or indirectly instructing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to conduct or terminate an audit or investigation.
McMahon stated, "In every way, Harvard has failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor."
She further indicated that the administration had previously been open to continuing federal funding for Harvard, provided the university committed to adhering to federal law.
McMahon concluded by saying, "At its best, a university should fulfill the highest ideals of our nation and enlighten the thousands of hopeful students who walk through its magnificent gates. But Harvard has betrayed its ideal."
