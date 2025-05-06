403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Supporting Education Worldwide: Jumbo Group donates AED 1 Million to Dubai Cares
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Legacy of giving continues as contributions to Dubai Cares reach AED 8 million
Dubai, UAE; 06 May 2025: Jumbo Group, a leading consumer electronics company in the UAE, continues its commitment to social responsibility with a contribution of AED 1 million to Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC). The contribution is part of the Group’s AED 10 million pledge made in 2007 and brings the overall amount donated so far to AED 8 million. The pledge was made by the Chairperson of Jumbo Group, Vidya Chhabria, and this ongoing support reflects the vision of the Group’s late founder, Shri Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, underscoring Jumbo’s belief in education as a powerful driver of opportunity and progress.
Jumbo’s partnership with Dubai Cares has grown steadily over the years. What began as a pledge by Chairperson Vidya Chhabria has evolved into a long-standing collaboration that continues to support Dubai Cares in its mission to expand access to quality education for children and youth in developing countries. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has impacted the lives of 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.
Over the past year, Jumbo has further deepened its support by introducing Dubai Cares donation boxes across all its Dubai stores, encouraging customers to support the cause through in-store donations. This initiative has successfully bridged the gap between retail and social impact, empowering the wider community to take part in meaningful giving.
“In the same spirit that has guided Jumbo over the past five decades, we continue to believe that education is the most powerful investment we can make for a better future,” said Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd. “Our partnership with Dubai Cares is not only a reflection of our founder’s values but also a way for us to channel our efforts into something transformative – giving children the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. We are proud to be part of a movement that is shaping a more inclusive and empowered tomorrow.”
His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said: “Jumbo Group’s enduring partnership with Dubai Cares stands as a testament to how sustained private sector engagement can drive meaningful progress in advancing children’s right to education. Their consistent support reflects a deep understanding that sustainable development begins with investing in children and youth. As we navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape, partners like Jumbo are not only supporting children’s learning journeys, they are helping shape resilient, future-ready communities. Their commitment exemplifies how businesses can lead with purpose and be a force for transformative change.”
In addition to its support for Dubai Cares, Jumbo continues to invest in initiatives that uplift the community. This includes its partnership with Dubai Police, where the company supports the Annual Esports Tournament to promote digital literacy, responsible gaming, and online safety among youth.
As the Group looks ahead to the next chapter of its journey, Jumbo remains focused on making a difference where it matters most — through education, innovation, and collaboration that serves the greater good.
Dubai, UAE; 06 May 2025: Jumbo Group, a leading consumer electronics company in the UAE, continues its commitment to social responsibility with a contribution of AED 1 million to Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC). The contribution is part of the Group’s AED 10 million pledge made in 2007 and brings the overall amount donated so far to AED 8 million. The pledge was made by the Chairperson of Jumbo Group, Vidya Chhabria, and this ongoing support reflects the vision of the Group’s late founder, Shri Manohar Rajaram Chhabria, underscoring Jumbo’s belief in education as a powerful driver of opportunity and progress.
Jumbo’s partnership with Dubai Cares has grown steadily over the years. What began as a pledge by Chairperson Vidya Chhabria has evolved into a long-standing collaboration that continues to support Dubai Cares in its mission to expand access to quality education for children and youth in developing countries. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has impacted the lives of 116 million individuals in 60 developing countries.
Over the past year, Jumbo has further deepened its support by introducing Dubai Cares donation boxes across all its Dubai stores, encouraging customers to support the cause through in-store donations. This initiative has successfully bridged the gap between retail and social impact, empowering the wider community to take part in meaningful giving.
“In the same spirit that has guided Jumbo over the past five decades, we continue to believe that education is the most powerful investment we can make for a better future,” said Mr. Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd. “Our partnership with Dubai Cares is not only a reflection of our founder’s values but also a way for us to channel our efforts into something transformative – giving children the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. We are proud to be part of a movement that is shaping a more inclusive and empowered tomorrow.”
His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said: “Jumbo Group’s enduring partnership with Dubai Cares stands as a testament to how sustained private sector engagement can drive meaningful progress in advancing children’s right to education. Their consistent support reflects a deep understanding that sustainable development begins with investing in children and youth. As we navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape, partners like Jumbo are not only supporting children’s learning journeys, they are helping shape resilient, future-ready communities. Their commitment exemplifies how businesses can lead with purpose and be a force for transformative change.”
In addition to its support for Dubai Cares, Jumbo continues to invest in initiatives that uplift the community. This includes its partnership with Dubai Police, where the company supports the Annual Esports Tournament to promote digital literacy, responsible gaming, and online safety among youth.
As the Group looks ahead to the next chapter of its journey, Jumbo remains focused on making a difference where it matters most — through education, innovation, and collaboration that serves the greater good.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment