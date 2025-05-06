403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Warns of U.S. Tariffs Weighing Its Economy
(MENAFN) Indonesia's central bank has cautioned that the reciprocal tariff measures implemented by the United States are anticipated to have an effect on the nation's economic performance this year.
Ramdan Denny Prakoso, an executive director at Bank Indonesia, stated, "[Quote: Going forward, our economic growth in 2025 is projected to reach the midpoint of the 4.7 to 5.5 percent year-on-year range, influenced by both the direct and indirect effects of U.S. tariff policies]."
This announcement follows a report from Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency on Monday, which indicated a slowdown in the Southeast Asian country's economic growth to 4.87 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. This figure represents a decrease from the growth rate in the preceding quarter. The report also noted that the gross domestic product reached 5,665.9 trillion rupiahs at current prices and 3,264.5 trillion rupiahs at constant 2010 prices.
Ramdan Denny Prakoso, an executive director at Bank Indonesia, stated, "[Quote: Going forward, our economic growth in 2025 is projected to reach the midpoint of the 4.7 to 5.5 percent year-on-year range, influenced by both the direct and indirect effects of U.S. tariff policies]."
This announcement follows a report from Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency on Monday, which indicated a slowdown in the Southeast Asian country's economic growth to 4.87 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. This figure represents a decrease from the growth rate in the preceding quarter. The report also noted that the gross domestic product reached 5,665.9 trillion rupiahs at current prices and 3,264.5 trillion rupiahs at constant 2010 prices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment