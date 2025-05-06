Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Pakistan Exchange Intense Gunfire on Kashmir Border

2025-05-06 05:35:38
(MENAFN) An Indian army official reported intense exchanges of gunfire between Indian and Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, with both sides reportedly targeting each other's positions.

According to local news sources quoting the official, "During the intervening night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor." The official further stated that the "Indian army responded promptly and proportionately."

Monday marked the eleventh straight day of alleged ceasefire breaches along the sensitive LoC, according to sources within India.

The already fragile relationship between India and Pakistan has deteriorated further following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, situated in Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22nd.

Indian news outlets indicated that New Delhi temporarily suspended the flow of water from the Chenab river to Pakistan on Monday.

Concurrently, the Pakistani military released a statement announcing the successful training launch of its surface-to-surface FATAH Series missile, boasting a range of 120 kilometers.

Comments

No comment

