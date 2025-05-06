Global Cannabis-Infused Edibles Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Detailed Forecast By Product Type, Flavor, And Consumer Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis-infused Edibles Market by Product Types (Baked Goods, Beverages, Chocolates), Flavor (Fruity, Savory, Sweet), Ingredients, Gender, Distribution Channel, Consumer Type - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, initially valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 7.17 billion by 2025 and is expected to surge further at a CAGR of 18.34%, reaching USD 16.62 billion by 2030. This market sits at the crossroads of innovation, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer tastes.
This comprehensive report delves into the key trends and opportunities driving this dynamic segment. Recent years have seen a transformation as public perception and regulatory barriers ease, propelling cannabis edibles from niche to mainstream. This flourishing market is defined by advancements in formulation, quality, and consistent dosing to meet growing consumer demand for innovative and healthier alternatives.
Regional Dynamics Shaping Global Cannabis Edibles Markets
The global cannabis-infused edibles market is marked by distinct regional dynamics that collectively shape its growth trajectory and innovation patterns. In the Americas, a notable shift is underway as expanding legalization efforts, progressive policies, and robust consumer demand converge to create a fertile environment for market expansion. This region has become a hotbed for product development, with a keen focus on meeting the demands of both recreational and medicinal users.
Moving to the Europe, Middle East & Africa region, the market is experiencing a cautious yet progressive evolution. Increased research initiatives and gradual regulatory relaxations in certain countries are propelling investments in quality and compliance. This trend is particularly evident among innovators eager to position their products in a landscape where consumer safety and regulatory standards are paramount. Strategic partnerships and cross-border collaborations further enhance the region's potential, enabling local players to tap into global best practices and emerging technological advancements.
In the Asia-Pacific region, rising consumer awareness combined with improving regulatory policies is setting the stage for a cautiously optimistic market outlook. Although progress in this region is measured, the interplay between economic growth, a rapidly expanding middle class, and increased exposure to international trends suggests significant untapped potential. Industry leaders are actively exploring these markets to establish early footholds, viewing the region as a long-term growth opportunity that could redefine traditional consumption models and drive innovation in product development.
Key Companies Influencing the Cannabis-Infused Edibles Sector
The competitive landscape in the cannabis-infused edibles market is populated by a diverse array of companies that are shaping industry norms and driving product innovation. Pioneering firms such as Atlas Growers Ltd. and Auntie Dolores have set benchmarks for quality and customer engagement, while larger conglomerates like Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation continue to influence market trends through substantial investments in research and diverse product portfolios. These companies are focused on expanding their reach by refining product lines and exploring novel distribution channels.
Industry leaders like Baked Bros and Balanced Health Botanicals by Village Farms International have leveraged their culinary expertise to carve a niche in gourmet edibles, blending traditional recipes with modern cannabis infusion techniques. Cannabinoid Creations and Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. have bolstered consumer confidence by emphasizing transparency, precise potency, and consistent dosing in their formulations. In addition, innovative brands such as Cheeba Chews and Chef Rubber demonstrate that entrepreneurial agility and creative product development are vital components of a successful strategy. Established firms including Coast Cannabis Co. and Cresco Labs, LLC have also played pivotal roles by integrating advanced technologies in product formulation and adopting robust quality control measures.
Other noteworthy players including Cronos Group Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., and CV Sciences, Inc. further emphasize the importance of strategic diversification. Many companies pursue targeted growth in both the medicinal and recreational markets, positioning themselves to capture a holistic share of consumer demand. Entities like Dixie Group, Inc. and Elixinol LLC have contributed to the evolution of product identity, while Evergreen herbal limited, Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., and Green Thumb Industries Inc. stress sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly production practices.
The sector also features dynamic contributions from brands such as HEAVENLY SWEET CALIFORNIA, HeavenlyRx, Ltd., and Heineken International B.V. Competitive innovation continues with firms like Isodiol International Inc., Joy Organics LLC, Kats Botanicals, Kaya Holdings, Inc., and Kazmira LLC, each playing a unique role in shaping market trends. The presence of well-established entities, including Kiva Products, LLC, Koios Beverage Corp, Medical Marijuana Inc., Medically Correct LLC, and Medix CBD, underscores the robust and multifaceted nature of this dynamic market. Organizations such as Melodiol Global Health Limited, Mentor Cannabis, Inc., Mirth Provisions, Organigram Holdings Inc., Plus Products Inc. By Glass House Brands, Resonate Blends, Inc., Tilray Inc., and White Rabbit add further depth, ensuring that competitive innovation remains at the forefront of strategic industry planning.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 189
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $7.17 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $16.62 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 18.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing awareness about the potential health benefits of cannabis-infused products Expansion of product variety and flavors in cannabis edibles attracts diverse consumer segments Rising consumer acceptance and legalization of cannabis across various regions Restraints
Health risks related to excessive consumption and concerns over the safety of edibles Opportunities
Developing cannabis-infused edibles suitable for dietary restrictions such as vegan or gluten-free diets Introducing sustainable packaging solutions to appeal to environmentally-conscious purchasers Challenges
Complex regulatory landscapes impacting cannabis-infused edible product development
Market Segmentation Analysis
Product Types: Growing demand for gummies due to their dose control and variety of flavors Distribution Channel: Rising consumer preference for offline distribution channels due to the immediacy of purchase
Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Product Types
Baked Goods
Brownies Cookies Pastries Beverages Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Milk Chocolate White Chocolate Gummies Savory Items Snack Foods
Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Flavor
Fruity Savory Sweet
Caramel Chocolate Vanilla
Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Ingredients
Artificial Ingredients Natural Ingredients
Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Gender
Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Distribution Channel
Cannabis-infused Edibles Market, by Consumer Type
Medical Users Recreational Users
Competitive Landscape
Gron and Curaleaf's exclusive Prickly Pear launch in Arizona capitalizes on local flavor preferences Dialed In Gummies introduces premium solventless rosin edibles to elevate Ohio's cannabis market The Cannabist Company collaborates with minority-owned edibles company ButACake
Companies Featured
Atlas Growers Ltd. Auntie Dolores Aurora Cannabis Inc. Baked Bros Balanced Health Botanicals by Village Farms International Cannabinoid Creations Canopy Growth Corporation Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc Cheeba Chews Chef Rubber Coast Cannabis Co. Cresco Labs, LLC Cronos Group Inc. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CV Sciences, Inc. Dixie Group, Inc. Elixinol LLC Evergreen herbal limited Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Green Thumb Industries Inc. HEAVENLY SWEET CALIFORNIA HeavenlyRx, Ltd. Heineken International B.V. Isodiol International Inc. Joy Organics LLC Kats Botanicals Kaya Holdings, Inc. Kazmira LLC Kiva Products, LLC Koios Beverage Corp Medical Marijuana Inc. Medically Correct LLC Medix CBD Melodiol Global Health Limited Mentor Cannabis, Inc. Mirth Provisions Organigram Holdings Inc. Plus Products Inc. By Glass House Brands Resonate Blends, Inc. Tilray Inc. White Rabbit
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109512302
CommentsNo comment