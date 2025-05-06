The Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront / South 25Th Street Completes A Major Refresh & Renovation
For meetings and special events, the hotel has a 950 square-foot meeting room which features new carpeting, wall coverings, and a 65-inch large screen TV. Outside, the indoor pool deck and spa have been upgraded with new lounge chairs, and the fitness center has been refreshed to include a large-screen TV.
More About the Courtyard Virginia Beach Oceanfront/South 25 th Street
Managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, and owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., the hotel boasts a superior location in the center of the Virginia Beach resort area at 2501 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The hotel is a short drive from the historic cities of Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Chesapeake, and Norfolk. It is accessible from Richmond International Airport (RIC) and Norfolk International Airport (ORF). For more information and reservations, call: 757.491.6222 or online at .
About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC
Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation's largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: .
