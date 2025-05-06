Tiger Shroff Embraces 'Nature Therapy' With A Shirtless Run On The Beach

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a refreshing and therapeutic moment. He embraced the benefits of 'nature therapy' during a shirtless run along the beach.

Known for his fitness and love for the outdoors, the War actor used the moment to highlight the importance of connecting with nature for both physical and mental well-being. On Tuesday, Shroff took to his Instagram to share an energizing video of himself running shirtless along the beach, proudly showcasing his chiseled physique. The clip highlights his well-defined biceps, abs, and back muscles, leaving no doubt about his dedication to fitness.

With his back to the camera, the 'Heropanti' actor flaunted his chiseled physique. The 35-year-old actor often shares photos and videos from his workouts, giving a glimpse into his intense fitness routine.

On May 5, Tiger Shroff shared the teaser for his short fiction film,“Jahaan – The Last Gift,” which was screened at the Waves Summit 2025, sparking conversations around environmental consciousness and human responsibility. Announcing the project, he wrote,“Sometimes the end is the new beginning Happy to be a part of this short film with such a powerful message directed by my bro @rahuldid .Need of the hour.”

Directed by Rahul Shetty,“Jahaan – The Last Gift” delves into the harsh truths of climate change and human indifference, combining compelling storytelling with striking visuals. Produced by R.D Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and RS Studios, the film serves as a powerful call to action, encouraging audiences to reestablish their connection with nature and consider the impact of the legacy we create.

Reflecting on his experience working on "Jahaan – The Last Gift," Tiger shared,“Being part of 'Jahaan' was a deeply meaningful experience. It's a project that speaks to the urgent need to care for our planet, and I've always believed in using my voice for causes that matter. This film is a wake-up call we all need.”

Additionally, Tiger Shroff is preparing for the release of the fourth installment in his popular“Baaghi” series.