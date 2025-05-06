Sudarsan Pattnaik Writes To PM Modi Seeking His Intervention In Digha Temple Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 6 (IANS) Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Digha temple row, saying that the West Bengal government's move to refer to the newly consecrated temple as 'Jagannath Dham' has caused widespread confusion and deeply hurt the sentiments of countless devotees of Lord Jagannath.

In his letter to PM Modi, Pattnaik said, "While the construction of a new temple dedicated to Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath is truly commendable and appreciated, naming it 'Jagannath Dham' has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Lord Jagannath's devotees."

"As per our sacred scriptures (Shastras), there is only one recognised Jagannath Dham, which is in Puri, Odisha. Using this revered title for any other location may cause religious confusion and run contrary to the longstanding spiritual traditions and cultural heritage of Hinduism," wrote Pattnaik.

Asserting that PM Modi's "unwavering" devotion to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and his sincere efforts in preserving the rich Jagannath culture are widely acknowledged, the sand artist requested him to intervene and take appropriate action.

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb, the "Adya-sevak" or First Servitor of Lord Jagannatha, on Monday asserted that as per sacred scriptures like 'Skanda Purana', 'Brahma Purana', 'Padma Purana', etc, only Puri which can be called 'Shree Jagannatha Dham' and not any other place or Temple because it is the eternal Holy Abode of the Supreme Lord -- Shree Purushottama-Jagannatha.

Deb urged the Digha Jagannath Temple authorities to desist from referring to the Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham' and honour the age-old traditions and heritage of Moola-peetha Shreemandira at Puri.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has also informed media persons that the state government will soon write to West Bengal to stop referring to Jagannath Temple at Digha as 'Jagannath Dham' and the Digha beach as 'Mahadodhi'.

Minister Harichandan also added that the Odisha government will explore legal options if West Bengal doesn't pay heed.