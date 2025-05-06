Carbliss: The Little Engine That Could, Now A National Powerhouse

PLYMOUTH, Wis., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From a humble kitchen experiment to a national sensation, Carbliss has proven that big dreams can come from small beginnings. Founded in 2019 by Adam and Amanda Kroener, Carbliss has transformed the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail industry with its handcrafted, zero-carb, zero-sugar, gluten-free cocktails.

In a remarkable achievement, Carbliss secured the No. 1 spot on Inc. Magazine's 2025 Regionals: Midwest list, boasting a staggering 3,685% two-year revenue growth. This recognition follows a previous two-year growth rate of 7,127%, underscoring the brand's explosive expansion.

Further cementing its status as an industry disruptor, Carbliss was named one of Bain & Company's 2024 Insurgent Brands. This distinction is reserved for companies achieving over $25 million in annual retailer revenue, growing at least ten times faster than their category average over five years, and maintaining positive growth for the past two years.

The accolades don't stop there. Carbliss was honored with the Wine & Spirits Impact Hot Brand Award, recognizing its explosive double-digit growth over three consecutive years. In 2024 alone, the company sold 2.8 million cases, a 100% increase from the previous year, placing it among the top five fastest-growing RTD cocktail brands in the U.S.

At the helm of this success is CEO and co-founder Adam Kroener, whose leadership earned him the title of "Best and Brightest CEO in the Nation" for 2025 by the National Association for Business Resources. Kroener attributes this honor to the relentless dedication of the Carbliss team, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the incredible team that makes everything possible."

Carbliss's journey from a local startup to a national powerhouse exemplifies the impact of innovation, resilience, and a commitment to quality. As the company continues to expand its footprint, it remains dedicated to delivering flavorful, health-conscious cocktails that resonate with consumers nationwide.

For more information about Carbliss and its products, visit drinkcarbliss .

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails

