So-Young To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 16, 2025
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
China:
|
4001-201203
|
US:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-301-84992
|
Passcode:
|
So-Young International Inc.
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, March 23, 2025. The dial-in details are:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
US:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
5245284
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .
About So-Young International Inc.
So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments. The Company provides access to aesthetic treatments through its online platform and branded aesthetic centers, offering curated treatment information, facilitating online reservations, delivering high-quality treatments, and developing, producing and distributing optoelectronic medical equipment and injectable products. With its strong brand recognition, digital reach, affordable treatments and efficient supply chain, So-Young is well-positioned to serve its audience over the long term and grow along the medical aesthetic value chain.
For more information, please contact:
So-Young
Investor Relations
Ms. Mona Qiao
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen
In China
Ms. Dee Wang
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE So-Young International Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment