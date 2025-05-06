XPENG To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Event Title:
XPENG First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until May 28, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-855-883-1031
International:
+61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639
China Mainland:
400-120-9216
Replay PIN:
10046952
About XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit .
For Investor Enquiries:
IR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: ...
Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ...
For Media Enquiries:
PR Department
XPeng Inc.
E-mail: ...
Source: XPeng Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
