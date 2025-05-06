Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Solo Travel Market To Hit USD 1.07 Trillion By 2030, Fueled By Gen Z And Millennial Wanderlust


2025-05-06 05:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexibility from remote work has boosted digital nomadism, fueling solo travel as remote workers explore immersive destinations. Technology and social media play a crucial role in facilitating and inspiring international solo travel.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solo Travel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Travel Type (Adventure & Extreme Travel, Eco Travel), By Traveler Type (Domestic, International), By Gender (Male, Female), By Age Group, By Booking Mode, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solo travel market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The surge in solo travel, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, is closely linked to a growing interest in self-discovery and wellness. The freedom to curate personal itineraries, travel at one's pace, and focus on mental well-being is a significant motivator. Reports by Solo Traveler World show that 75% of solo travelers prioritize personal benefits, including self-care and mental health improvement. Similarly, research by Ling Yang (2021) highlights transformative experiences and self-discovery as key motivators, particularly among young and female travelers.

The travel industry is increasingly catering to solo travelers seeking meaningful experiences, with retreats designed to address specific emotional and personal needs. The StolenTime resort in St. Lucia offers "The Grief Retreat," a program launched in January 2025, developed by British trauma specialist Annalie Howling. Combining EMDR therapy with spa treatments like Shirodhara therapy and MindBody Restoration, the retreat provides a holistic approach to healing from trauma or loss. These packages prioritize self-care and emotional well-being, offering solo travelers a nurturing environment for recovery and renewal.
The rise of flexible work arrangements has significantly boosted digital nomadism, with 18.1 million U.S. workers identifying as digital nomads in 2024 - a 4.7% year-on-year increase and a remarkable 147% growth since 2019, according to the MBO Partners 2024 State of Independence.

Representing 11% of the workforce, digital nomads epitomize a shift toward location-independent work. Their lifestyle has also led to increased solo travel as remote workers explore new destinations while balancing professional commitments. In 2024, the average digital nomad visited 6.6 locations and spent 5.7 weeks at each, emphasizing slower-paced, immersive travel, often as solo explorers seeking deeper connections with their surroundings.
Solo Travel Market Report Highlights

  • Based on travel type, solo leisure & vacation travel accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. Many solo travelers seek adventure travel as a way to step outside their comfort zones, embrace new challenges, and gain a sense of accomplishment. Unlike traditional leisure vacations, adventure travel offers thrilling activities such as hiking, trekking, scuba diving, and wildlife exploration, making it an appealing choice for those looking to combine travel with personal growth and excitement
  • Based on traveler type, international solo travelers are set to grow significantly over the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. The rise of travel technology, including online booking platforms, navigation apps, and digital payment systems, has made international solo travel more convenient and secure. Social media and digital content play a crucial role in inspiring and influencing solo travel trends. Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok showcase the real-life experiences of solo travelers, highlighting both the excitement and practicality of traveling alone
  • Solo travel bookings through online travel agents and agencies (OTAs) captured the largest market share in 2024. Solo travelers, who often prefer independent and flexible travel planning, find OTAs highly beneficial as they provide a one-stop solution for booking flights, accommodations, transportation, and experiences. Platforms such as Expedia, and Agoda allow travelers to compare prices, read reviews, and make instant reservations, eliminating the need for time-consuming research across multiple websites

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 110
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $482.34 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1070 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Solo Travel Market: Industry Outlook
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
 4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Solo Travel Market: Travel Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
 5.1. Solo Travel Market, By Travel Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. Travel Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Travel Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Leisure & Vacation Travel
5.3.2. Adventure and Extreme Travel
5.3.3. Safari and Wildlife Travel
5.3.4. Cultural & Heritage Travel
5.3.5. Eco Travel
5.3.6. Business Travel
5.3.7. Others
Chapter 6. Solo Travel Market: Traveler Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
 6.1. Solo Travel Market, By Traveler Type: Key Takeaways
6.2. Traveler Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Traveler Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3.1. Domestic
6.3.2. International
Chapter 7. Solo Travel Market: Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis
 7.1. Solo Travel Market, By Gender: Key Takeaways
7.2. Gender Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Gender, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3.1. Male
7.3.2. Female
Chapter 8. Solo Travel Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis
 8.1. Solo Travel Market, By Age Group: Key Takeaways
8.2. Age Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Age Group, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
8.3.1. 18-24 Years
8.3.2. 25-40 Years
8.3.3. 41-56 Years
8.3.4. 57 Years and Above
Chapter 9. Solo Travel Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
 9.1. Solo Travel Market, By Booking Mode: Key Takeaways
9.2. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Booking Mode, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
9.3.1. Direct Booking
9.3.2. Online Travel Agents and Agencies (OTAs)
9.3.3. Marketplace Booking
Chapter 10. Solo Travel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
 10.1. Solo Travel Market: Regional Outlook
10.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
10.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
Chapter 11. Solo Travel Market: Competitive Analysis
 11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
11.2. Company Categorization
11.3. Participant's Overview
11.4. Financial Performance
11.5. Service Benchmarking
11.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
11.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024
11.8. Strategy Mapping
11.9. Company Profiles

  • Intrepid Travel Pty Ltd.
  • WeRoad S.r.l.
  • G Adventures Inc.
  • Contiki Holidays Limited
  • Trafalgar.
  • Flash Pack Ltd.
  • EF Education First Ltd. (EF Go Ahead Tours)
  • Solos Holidays Ltd
  • Austin Adventures
  • Exodus Travels Limited

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

