Solo Travel Market To Hit USD 1.07 Trillion By 2030, Fueled By Gen Z And Millennial Wanderlust
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$482.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1070 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Solo Travel Market: Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Industry Analysis Tools
3.5. Market Entry Strategies
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Solo Travel Market: Travel Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Solo Travel Market, By Travel Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. Travel Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Travel Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
5.3.1. Leisure & Vacation Travel
5.3.2. Adventure and Extreme Travel
5.3.3. Safari and Wildlife Travel
5.3.4. Cultural & Heritage Travel
5.3.5. Eco Travel
5.3.6. Business Travel
5.3.7. Others
Chapter 6. Solo Travel Market: Traveler Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Solo Travel Market, By Traveler Type: Key Takeaways
6.2. Traveler Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Traveler Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
6.3.1. Domestic
6.3.2. International
Chapter 7. Solo Travel Market: Gender Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Solo Travel Market, By Gender: Key Takeaways
7.2. Gender Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Gender, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
7.3.1. Male
7.3.2. Female
Chapter 8. Solo Travel Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Solo Travel Market, By Age Group: Key Takeaways
8.2. Age Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Age Group, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
8.3.1. 18-24 Years
8.3.2. 25-40 Years
8.3.3. 41-56 Years
8.3.4. 57 Years and Above
Chapter 9. Solo Travel Market: Booking Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. Solo Travel Market, By Booking Mode: Key Takeaways
9.2. Booking Mode Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Booking Mode, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
9.3.1. Direct Booking
9.3.2. Online Travel Agents and Agencies (OTAs)
9.3.3. Marketplace Booking
Chapter 10. Solo Travel Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Solo Travel Market: Regional Outlook
10.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways
10.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)
Chapter 11. Solo Travel Market: Competitive Analysis
11.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
11.2. Company Categorization
11.3. Participant's Overview
11.4. Financial Performance
11.5. Service Benchmarking
11.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)
11.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024
11.8. Strategy Mapping
11.9. Company Profiles
- Intrepid Travel Pty Ltd. WeRoad S.r.l. G Adventures Inc. Contiki Holidays Limited Trafalgar. Flash Pack Ltd. EF Education First Ltd. (EF Go Ahead Tours) Solos Holidays Ltd Austin Adventures Exodus Travels Limited
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Solo Travel Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment