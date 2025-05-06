Presence & Co. Estate Agents Relocates To Salomons Estate To Unite Growing Property Services

presence & co logo

Presence & Co. relocates to Salomons Estate, uniting its full property services and marking a new phase of growth and collaboration.

- Alex MillsTUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Presence & Co . Estate Agents has officially moved its headquarters from Tunbridge Wells High Street to the picturesque Salomons Estate. The move strengthens the company's ability to deliver a fully integrated service across estate agency , construction and maintenance, residential development, office fitouts, property sourcing, block management , and property portfolio management.Bringing all departments together in one location will enhance collaboration across the business and streamline operations. The new base allows Residential Operations Manager Adam Carrick and Head of Sales & Lettings Alex Mills to work more closely, with early results seen in the sale of Camden Hill and the letting of Little Mount Sion.Alex Mills, Head of Sales & Lettings, said:“This is an exciting new chapter for Presence & Co., and one we've thought about very carefully. Having our temporary shopfront on Nevill Street was a brilliant way to meet our neighbours, but moving to Salomons Estate offers an incredible opportunity. We're already managing a strong portfolio in Southborough, and now our team is closer, working smarter – and ultimately delivering even better results for our clients.”He continued:“At Presence & Co., our clients are always at the heart of every decision. Whether you need block management, property development, or trusted contractors – we're here, and you're speaking directly to the experts.”The move comes at a time of strong growth across all service areas, particularly in property development. At Camden Hill, a full refurbishment is underway to create a modern four-bedroom home in central Tunbridge Wells. At Little Mount Sion, final electrical installations and decorating are nearly complete.To celebrate the relocation, Presence & Co. will host an invitation-only event at the end of May, bringing together valued clients and partners who have supported the business since its launch just 18 months ago.

