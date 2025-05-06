ANY.RUN To Host Free Webinar: Action Plan For SOC Teams To Save Time And Effort

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, announced its upcoming live webinar“How SOC Teams Save Time and Effort with ANY: Action Plan.” This event is designed to empower SOC teams with practical strategies to streamline workflows, strengthen detection capabilities, and optimize response efforts.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time:

· AMS: 8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET

· EMEA: 3:00 PM GMT

Location: Online

Register today to learn how ANY can help your SOC team stay efficient, effective, and ahead of emerging threats.

Who Should Attend

The webinar is tailored for SOC managers, team leads, and cybersecurity professionals of all experience levels who are seeking to:

· Optimize internal processes and workflows

· Save valuable resources and time

· Solve recurring security challenges with greater efficiency

What to Expect

ANY experts will share actionable insights on how modern SOC teams can:

· Increase detection accuracy for sophisticated threats

· Accelerate alert triage and incident response

· Improve coordination and upskill team members through hands-on training

· Automate malware and phishing investigations to reduce analyst fatigue

· Gain deeper visibility into threats targeting their organization

The session will conclude with a live Q&A.

About ANY

ANY is a cloud-based interactive sandbox and threat intelligence platform helping over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide detect, analyze, and respond to threats faster. Designed for Windows, Linux and Android malware analysis, the platform offers real-time investigation tools, automation, and collaborative features. ANY's threat intelligence tools- including TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds -support faster and more informed decision-making for security teams.

