Ministry Of Labour Issues Urgent Weather Advisory For Workplaces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has issued an important notice urging all establishments across the country to implement necessary precautionary measures in anticipation of exceptional weather conditions.

The advisory emphasizes strict adherence to occupational health and safety guidelines during this period and within working hours.

Employers are specifically instructed to provide all required protective measures to ensure worker safety during working hours while extreme weather persists.

The ministry's announcement comes as part of the ongoing efforts to safeguard the welfare of the workforce, particularly those in sectors exposed to outdoor conditions.