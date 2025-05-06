Prime Minister Meets Iranian Minister Of Roads And Urban Development
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, HE Farzaneh Sadegh, who is currently visiting the country.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance and expand it, as well as several issues of mutual interest.
