Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cop Among Two Killed In Separate Attacks, Two Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A series of violent incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday left two people dead, including a police officer, and two others injured, as unidentified attackers managed to flee after the assaults.

In Bannu, unknown motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire on police constable Khanzeb Khan on Miryan Road in the Mandan police jurisdiction while he was on his way to duty. He died on the spot. The attackers escaped the scene after the shooting.

In another incident, unidentified militants launched a rocket attack and heavy gunfire on the Luqman Shaheed security post in Tank around 1 a.m. One police officer sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Police sources confirmed that the attackers fled following a retaliatory response.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar's Faqirabad area, a shooting at Patang Chowk claimed the life of a man identified as Sabeel, while another individual named Bacha was injured. The body has been shifted for post-mortem, and the injured is under treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities in all three districts have begun inquiries, but no arrests have been made so far.