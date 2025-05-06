Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Launch Seven Attacks On Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kramatorsk suffered seven Russian strikes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

According to him, according to preliminary information, all the strikes were recorded in the industrial zone.

Read also: Drone attack on Kharkiv : impacts and debris reported in four districts

The consequences of the attack are being investigated.

As Ukrinform reported, eight people were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian strikes on May 5 .

