Russians Launch Seven Attacks On Kramatorsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kramatorsk suffered seven Russian strikes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

According to him, according to preliminary information, all the strikes were recorded in the industrial zone.

The consequences of the attack are being investigated.

As Ukrinform reported, eight people were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian strikes on May 5 .