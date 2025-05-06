Russians Launch Seven Attacks On Kramatorsk
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko.
According to him, according to preliminary information, all the strikes were recorded in the industrial zone.Read also: Drone attack on Kharkiv : impacts and debris reported in four districts
The consequences of the attack are being investigated.
As Ukrinform reported, eight people were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian strikes on May 5 .
