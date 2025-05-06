Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Attacks Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region In Morning, Wounding Man

Enemy Attacks Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region In Morning, Wounding Man


2025-05-06 05:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was wounded in the Sinelnykivsky district of the Dnipro region as a result of morning shelling by Russian troops.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“A man was injured in the morning attack on the Ilarionivsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district,” the head of the RMA wrote.

Read also: Drone attack on Kharkiv : impacts and debris reported in four districts

The wounded man was hospitalized. According to doctors, he is in serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 5, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and fired from heavy artillery, three women were wounded .

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN06052025000193011044ID1109512214

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search