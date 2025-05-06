Enemy Attacks Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region In Morning, Wounding Man

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A man was wounded in the Sinelnykivsky district of the Dnipro region as a result of morning shelling by Russian troops.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“A man was injured in the morning attack on the Ilarionivsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district,” the head of the RMA wrote.

The wounded man was hospitalized. According to doctors, he is in serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 5, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and fired from heavy artillery, three women were wounded .

The photo is illustrative