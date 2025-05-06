Tehran And Tabriz To Launch Direct Flights To Baku Soon

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Direct flights between Tehran, Tabriz, and Baku are planned for the near future.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Amin Tarafo, Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Director of the Ministry's Center for International Affairs, in a statement to local media.

According to him, Tehran-Baku flights will operate four days a week, while Tabriz-Baku flights will run two days a week.

Tarafo added that Iran's Civil Aviation Organization is currently in discussions with Azerbaijani counterparts, and experts are working to launch the flights as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that Iran has 54 active civilian airports, 14 of which are international. Around 30 million passengers pass through Iranian airports annually.