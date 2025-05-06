Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belarusian PM Visits Victory Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited Victory Park in Baku on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Belarusian Prime Minister in the park.

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

The Belarusian PM was briefed on Victory Park, which was built to honor the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorate the historic Victory, and pay tribute to the sacred memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

It was noted that the Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is adorned with 44 columns at the park's entrance.

On November 8, 2024, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of Victory Park in Baku.

