Kuwait Hosts 45Th OCA GA With 45 Participating Countries Next Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait will host the 45th general assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Sunday, and representatives from the national Olympic committee will be attending the two-day event.
OCA Director General Hussein Al-Musallam announced that around 400 sports leaders from across Asia and beyond are expected to attend, and that the opening will feature a cultural celebration at Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre, showcasing traditional performances from China, India, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Kuwait to reflect the continent's sporting unity.
The assembly, which continues on Monday, will focus on advancing the Olympic movement in Asia, promoting friendship, respect, and noble sports values.
Notable guests include current International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach of Germany and newly elected IOC President-elect, seven-time Olympic medalist Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe, along with numerous leaders of Asian and international sports federations.
Al-Musallam emphasized that hosting this major international sports event underscores Kuwait's role as the OCA headquarters and its commitment to supporting Olympic development across Asia.
He highlighted Asia's growing prominence in global sports, noting its history of hosting seven Summer and Winter Olympic Games and the competitive strength of its athletes worldwide. (end)
