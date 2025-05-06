403
France Denounces Israeli Occupation's Rigid Stand On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 6 (KUNAS) -- French Foreign Minister Jean Noel-Barrot on Tuesday condemned the Israeli occupation's intransigent stance toward Gaza and called for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.
The minister, in remarks to the local radio station RTL, affirmed the urgent need for a cease-fire in the strip and release of the prisoners.
On Israel's plan to expand military action in Gaza, Noel-Barrot indicated that such a scheme implied strong condemnation of France's conciliatory stand on the issue.
Paris has supported the two states' settlement to resolve the regional crisis, rejected settlements' expansion in the West Bank and called for an immediate truce in Gaza.
The occupation's aggression on Gaza that began in early October had claimed more than 50,000 lives among the estimated 2.5 million Gazans and rendered much of the densely populated narrow strip into heaps of rubble. (end)
