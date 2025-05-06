CUET-UG Likely To Be Postponed, Fresh Dates To Be Announced Soon

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, which was slated to begin on May 8, is likely to be postponed, sources said on Tuesday.
An official announcement on fresh dates is expected soon.
While the exam was scheduled to begin on Thursday, the agency has not announced the subject-wise datesheet yet.
According to sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has just concluded the mammoth task of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was under scanner last year, leading to the exam integrity being questioned.
“The exam is likely to be postponed, and new dates will be announced soon,” a source said.
Read Also
CUET-UG For Admissions To Undergraduate Programmes To Be Held From May 8 To June 1: NTA
CUET-UG, PG Set To Undergo Changes In 2025, Revised Norms To Be Announced Soon: UGC Chief
The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year.
In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.
The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06052025000215011059ID1109512169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment