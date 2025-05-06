Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistani Intruder Arrested Along Loc In J & K's Poonch

2025-05-06 05:02:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The intruder, who is in his early 20s, was taken into custody by Army troops soon after he entered into this side from across the LoC, they said.

The arrested individual was whisked away for questioning and further details are awaited.

