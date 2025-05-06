Global News Media Innovators Shine At 2025 Digital Media Awards Worldwide.
Selected from 674 entries across five regions (South Asia, APAC, Africa, Europe, and the Americas), the awards, made during WAN-IFRA's World News Media Congress taking place in Kraków, demonstrate how publishers leverage digital tools to enhance journalism and engage audiences.
“While we talk a lot about the challenges facing news publishers, WAN-IFRA's Digital Media Awards are an opportunity to spotlight exciting innovations around the world,” said Vincent Peyrègne, WAN-IFRA CEO.“The winners of our international competition are living proof that professional news organisations are on the rise. There is no shortage of innovations in the news and a lot to be learned from these inspiring projects.”2025 Digital Media Awards Worldwide Winners
Best Use of AI in the Newsroom
Best Data Visualisation
Best News Website or Digital Platform Relaunch
Best Newsletter
Best Digital Subscription or Reader Revenue Project
Best Use of AI in Revenue Strategy
Best Fact-Checking Project
Best Use of Video
Best in Audience Engagement
Best Innovative Digital Product
Best Digital Advertising Product or Initiative
Best Use of Audio or Podcast
Jury
The judges, made up of an international jury of distinguished media experts, gave weight to effective strategies, with a strong commitment to a journalism that informs, engages, and serves communities around the world.
Chris Janz CEO, Capital Brief (Australia); WAN-IFRA Expert Panel member / Gregor Waller Consultant, Digital Age Consulting (Germany); WAN-IFRA Expert Panel member / Angie Drobnic Holan Director, International Fact-Checking Network (USA) / Prof. Rosental Alves Founder and director of the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas (USA); Professor at University of Texas at Austin / Claudio E. Cabrera Vice President of Audience at The Athletic, USA / Nikita Roy Founder, Newsroom Robots Lab (USA/ Canada) / Chia-Lun Huang Director: Talent Sustainabilty@CW, CommonWealth Magazine, (Taiwan) / Cherilyn Ireton Executive Director World Editors Forum, WAN-IFRA (UK) / Clara Soteras Head of Innovation and Digital Strategy, AMIC (Spain) / Fergus Bell Founder & CEO, Fathm; Executive Director, Syli (UK) / Cristina Tardáguila Senior Research Consultant, Digital Democracy Institute of the Americas (USA) / Valérie Arnould Deputy Director, Digital Revenue Network, WAN-IFRA (France) / Christophe Israël Journalist; Consultant in digital strategy, change management, AI (Switzerland) / Maylis Chevalie Strategy and Innovation Consultant (Spain) / Robert Walker-Smith Head of Revenue Knight x LMA BloomLab, Local Media Association (USA) / Robb Montgomery Award-winning filmmaker, Textbook Author, Mobile Journalism Professor (Germany) / Kuek Ser Kuang Keng Founder, Data-N (Malaysia) / Rafael Höhr Founding Partner, Prodigioso Volcán (Spain) / John M. Humenik Programme Director, Local Media Association | Local Media Foundation Family & Independent Media Sustainability Lab (FIMS) AI Community Journalism Lab (USA) / Ismael Nafría Journalist, writer and digital media consultant (Spain) / Claudia Báez Consultant in digital and AI innovation; leader in social impact entrepreneurship (Colombia) / John Hall Senior Editor, Storyful (UK)
