49Th UAE Armed Forces Unification Day Statement
On the occasion of the 49th UAE Armed Forces Unification Day, we honour a defining moment in the nation's history. The unification of our Armed Forces under a single command marked the beginning of a new era of strength, cohesion, and national resilience.
At EDGE, this milestone resonates deeply. As a long-standing and trusted partner to the UAE Armed Forces, we are proud to play a central role in supporting their operational readiness and strategic objectives. The Armed Forces have been instrumental in shaping our mission – to develop world-class defence technologies that enhance the UAE's security and global standing.
Since our inception, we have worked hand in hand with the Armed Forces to co-develop advanced capabilities across air, land, sea, and cyber domains. This close collaboration ensures that every solution we deliver is mission-driven, future-focused, and aligned with the needs of those who serve.
Our partnership is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a commitment to excellence. As we mark this important day, we look ahead with pride and determination, continuing to empower the UAE's Armed Forces with cutting-edge systems that strengthen our sovereignty and support peace and stability in the region and beyond.
